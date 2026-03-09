Alec Zeck Interview: How Consciousness May Shape Physical Reality (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Interview Introduction and Topic Overview (0:00)
- Choosing a Better Future Together (0:35)
- VEDA's Egg Experiments and Morphic Fields (2:16)
- Impact of Coherent Beliefs and Thoughts on Reality (6:55)
- The Maharishi Effect and Collective Intention (9:39)
- System One, System Two, and System Three Thinking (14:31)
- The Role of Consciousness in Physical Reality (19:16)
- The Confluence Event and Community Building (19:37)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (27:26)
- Closing Remarks and Contact Information (27:59)
