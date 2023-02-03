P.3 Plant carob trees for food spanning a hundred years plus (harvest) MVI_9785,7merged

About 13 or 14 years ago I planted carob
seeds, from an old tree at the western edge of the Supreme Court in Perth, in a
few pots in our backyard. This is the third year that they have given me pods.
And they live at least a hundred years, and are fairly drought resistant. Consider
planting some.
