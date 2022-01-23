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Proof the 'vaccines' were created to kill children (2/2)
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47 views • January 23, 2022
Maria Zeee, January 18, 2022
"Karen Kingston PROOF the Vaccines were Created to KILL Children!!!"
In Part 2 of my Interview with Karen Kingston, former big Pharma employee, Biotech Analyst and whistleblower, Karen provides us with undeniable evidence that the vaccines are not only killing children and adolescents, but that they were created to do so.
Please share this information everywhere. Parents who are considering vaccinating their children need to be made aware immediately.
Karen Kingston
You can support Karen's work by donating here: https://givesendgo.com/miFight
You can also follow Karen's work on her website: http://mifight.com
Zeee Media
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
"Karen Kingston PROOF the Vaccines were Created to KILL Children!!!"
In Part 2 of my Interview with Karen Kingston, former big Pharma employee, Biotech Analyst and whistleblower, Karen provides us with undeniable evidence that the vaccines are not only killing children and adolescents, but that they were created to do so.
Please share this information everywhere. Parents who are considering vaccinating their children need to be made aware immediately.
Karen Kingston
You can support Karen's work by donating here: https://givesendgo.com/miFight
You can also follow Karen's work on her website: http://mifight.com
Zeee Media
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
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