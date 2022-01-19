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Fix Elections In All 50 States: Christian Drafts Plan For Activists And Lawmakers To Save America
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30 views • January 19, 2022
Robert Beadles has spent years building tech platforms for America-first patriots. He’s a part owner of Gab. He’s built electronic canvassing systems. On the website Pilled.net, he built a platform for executing the precinct strategy; that’s the plan to slowly take over the Republican Party at the grassroots level in order to fight election fraud and promote America First principles. Robert Beadles joins us.
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Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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