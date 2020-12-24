Kingdom Conversations - Hosted by Pastor Lonzine Lee "Everything is in here."

The Holy Spirit wants us to speak what God said."You planted the seed. Seeds in the ground require something to grow. Water. You're gonna have to water it. Well, what do I water it with? You're gonna water it with the Word. Because the Word is water. It's seed. First of all, the seed that you planted is the Word. The water that you use is the Word. Everything. The ground that you planted it in is the Word. It's your heart. But it's also, that's the ground that is being filled with the Word. That has been treated with the Word, to prepare it to receive the seed. Obviously, before you plant the seed, the ground itself has to be prepared. It has to go through, well, that's also the Word. The preparation of your heart is the Word. The planting of the seed is the Word. The watering of the seed is the Word. And it's the Word that will cause the harvest to come. Everything is in here. Everything is in here."More Than Enough Ministriesand Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship1914 Trade Zone BoulevardSan Jose, CA 95131 USA(408) 945-4439: Office#LoveAstounding