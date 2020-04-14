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Social Distancing
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60 views • April 14, 2020
While social distancing is an effective strategy to limit the spread of Covid 19, it comes at a high price. Prolonged isolation can result in depression, anxiety, insomnia, drug and alcohol addiction, and even suicide. It is important to balance the loss of life and its quality with the loss of life from Covid 19.
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