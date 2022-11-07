Secret societies: Free Masons, Knights of Malta, Knights of Columbus and Skulls & Bones

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Free Masons are an example of a secret society whose members who hold the 33rd degree give allegiance to the devil. Former American Presidents including George Washington was a Free Mason.





Other secret societies include the Knights of Malta, the Knights of Columbus and Skulls and Bones. Why be secretive? Attendees at the Bohemian Grove include American Presidents, Prime Ministers, government leaders, CEOs and other high level officials who also give allegiance to satan in their control of the masses and are advocates of a new world order.





Why a new world order? Satan, the father of lies and enemy of God, knows his time is short as prophetic signs point the imminent glorious return of the Son of God and Saviour of the human race, Jesus the Christ. Satan is using the Antichrist pope, secret societies and government organizations to control, manipulate and decrease the world's population through triggered disasters, staged false flag attacks and other fear-mongering tactics to suppress individual rights and create a one world government including a one world religion, military, financial and economic system, with the Antichrist pope leading the charge. They are creating havoc on Earth, in anticipation of Satan's final attempt at deceiving the elect of the God -- the 144 000 -- who keep the commandments of the Most High and the faith of Christ (Revelation 14:12).





Then, Satan, as the false messiah, will come in the flesh and masquerade himself as Christ to a deceived world, which has rejected the Christ of the Bible and His Law of love, His holy and eternal ten commandments. The false messiah will encourage the antchrist pope to enforce Sunday as the day of rest over God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment, which points to Him as the Creator.





Enforced Sunday worship will be the mark of the Vatican beast, the prophesied first beast of Revelation 13 and whore of Babylon in Revelation 17. This is what the Vatican beast has to say about its mark: "Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





Those who accept Sunday rather than the commanded 7th day Sabbath of God will pay a miserable price for disobeying an offended God. The seven plagues of the Most High will soon fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast (Sunday rest and worship) -- rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one, as mentioned in Revelation 14:9-10.





Sunday observance cannot be found in the Bible. Christ or His apostles never ordained or commanded a change in the day of rest from the 7th day of the week to the 1st. The Catholic church has even admitted this fact through the following statement: "From beginning to end of Scripture, there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week [Saturday] to the first [Sunday]." Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.





Soon, every man, woman and child will have to make a very important decision that will alter their fate: either embrace Christ and His commandments including the 7th day Sabbath commandment or obey the Vatican's pope and his day of rest.



