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Interview of The Millenium: Dr.Robert Malone on Joe Rogan-3 Hrs.-Worth Every Minute
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73 views • January 13, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the mRNA vaccine. He has a long resume in the vaccine and immunology world. He VERY CAREFULLY lays the foundation for the extradonary corruption in the medicql, media, and government organizations that have ORCHESTRATED this whole vaccine "solution" for covid. Apologies in advance for the low video quality, this was necessary to fit the FULL 3-hour interview on Brighteon.
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