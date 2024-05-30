Did California Just Ban Skittles?

I have some good news!





A new California law bans four food ingredients commonly used in cookies, soda, candy, fruit juices, breads, and countless other products.





★ SUBSCRIBE to this channel

★ LIKE GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSmoothieGirl/





Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.





Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.