J6 Horrors Revealed: Homeschool Mom Of 4 Violently Beaten By Capitol Police, Sentence Her To Prison

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So, doing nothing but being an American Patriot in this country is a CRIME??
Victoria White is facing 30 years in prison for her activism & HEROIC acts at January 6th. She was drug into the Capital by the police, & beaten nearly to DEATH in the process.
Her story deserves the spotlight, & all of the JUSTICE she can get!
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