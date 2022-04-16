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Court documents claim at least 20 agents from FBI, ATF were embedded in crowd on Jan. 6
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20 views • April 16, 2022
Newly released court documents claim that at least 20 agents from the FBI and ATF were embedded in the crowd of protesters around the US Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
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