Roe Verses Wade and Abortion

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In this discussion we will talk about my experience with witnessing a roe verses wade protest, and we will talk on my feelings and views on this topic from a satire / smart-allic and Jewish Christian biblical prospective. Just like we have in fairy tales knights to protect the helpless woman, we need a knight to protect the baby in the womb of the woman.