LUKEWARM: It Is No Longer Convenient To Serve God

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1 John 5:4
King James Version Bible
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
Time is up for the devil.
This video editor's Watermark I do not like; they want everything to have QR codes now, my laptop even came with one. I have to use several video editors when my video size is large and this is the only one I could find to use for free to change the format and reduce the size. I have a way around I would try to remember to use.
Thanks to my brother in Christ for following the leading of the most High Yah: I now have proper chair to do my videos and my prayer and fasting.
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