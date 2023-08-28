Plandemic 2.0: Push for New Shots, Mask Mandates: Americans Refuse to Comply!

(Aug 23, 2023) Joshua Philipp: A handful of COVID-19 restrictions were recently announced at universities and workplaces. Government contracts were revealed showing preparations to enforce pandemic “safety protocols.” Corporate media and the medical establishment are again calling for mask mandates—and more. And amidst all of this, conservatives are calling for civil disobedience. On one hand, there were warnings of a new COVID variant known as “Eris.” On the other, there were rumors circulating that the feds were plotting a new pandemic. Rumor had it they wanted the emergency powers back in time for the 2024 election. Many are now loudly proclaiming that they will not comply.





Full program of Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/push-for-new-vaccines-mask-mandates-conservatives-call-for-civil-disobedience-5479394