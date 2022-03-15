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Defeated - A Brazilian Mercenary in Ukraine was filmed in a car heading for Poland: “I don’t know what to say, Special Forces from all over the World, ... They're Already Destroyed, It's All Over"
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250 views • March 15, 2022
A video of a Brazilian mercenary in Ukraine was filmed in a car heading for Poland: “I don’t know what to say, special forces from all over the world, from France, from all over Europe, from South Korea, Chile, America, Canada. Guys, the whole world is there, there are special forces from all over the world. And then very simply, all I know is that they are all dead. They are all destroyed. You just can't understand one thing, how the plane shoots missiles at you. You can't understand. It's all over, it's all over. The whole part is destroyed."
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