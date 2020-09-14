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Nanoscientist Tells the Truth - Virus, Vaccine and Masks
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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90 views • September 14, 2020
Dr Matthew Whiteside, a Christian and world expert in nanoscience talks about the deception around Covid and explains some hidden truths regarding the coming vaccine - including nanoparticles.

This is a shortened version of the original video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtExYtldFHg from Faith for the Family channel.

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sciencemaskvaccinechristiantruthnanoparticlescovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy