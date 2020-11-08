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Obama’s Executive Order: Immigration, Amnesty and Contradictions
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14 views • November 08, 2020
President Barack Obama recently spoke on the "executive action" he was taking to deal with the broken immigration system in the United States. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the speech, examining what was said, what wasn't said and the hidden contradictions.
The Truth About Immigration: What They Won't Tell You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7JILRugOg
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The Truth About Immigration: What They Won't Tell You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7JILRugOg
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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