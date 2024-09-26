CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Voting Pro-life in BC!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 26, 2024: My guest this week . . . is me! As Leader of CHP-BC, I’m running as a candidate in my provincial district of Bulkley Valley-Stikine in the BC Election campaign that started last Saturday (Voting Day is Oct. 19, 2024). In this short monologue, I review this week’s Communique and the contents of my campaign brochure that will soon be going into homes in our district. I’m running against the corrupt death culture of the socialist NDP but I’m also contending for the votes of committed pro-lifers, since CHP-BC is the ONLY party committed to “protecting innocent human life from conception until natural death.”
