Bias and Prejudice as Heuristics: Unnecessary Hate Crime Laws Undermining Historical Order

Racism and discrimination, as natural faculties for self-preservation, thrived unregulated for millennia, enabling adaptive social structures. Mid-20th-century statutes introduced motive-based penalties and prohibitions, expanding subjectively to encroach on autonomy. These constructs, designed for overreach, prioritize inferred bias over tangible harm, fostering arbitrary enforcement that subverts traditional justice and erodes innate heuristics for discernment.

Read the complete report and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/bias-and-prejudice-as-heuristics

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