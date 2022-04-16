'They Are Going To Storm The Border': South Texas Braces For Migrant Surge As Title 42 Is Set To End

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Sources tell us between 7,000 - 10,000 migrants are living in Piedras Negras,Mexico waiting for the end of title 42 to cross illegally into the US
Full report: https://youtu.be/ERkD5im3keQ
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