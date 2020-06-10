LAMBETH House ~ Cellular + Flu V4x Fun Facts

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TIMELINE of EVENTS Leading Up to the Wuhan Corona Epidemic:
1 - Oct 31, 2019 Wuhan wins the race to 5G, becomes 1st City broadcasting 60GHz throughout entire city.
2 - Dec 1 2019 Flu Vaccine Becomes Mandatory
3 - 2-3 weeks later the CORONA PANDEMIC STARTS in Wuhan
-China’s 5G Networks Go Live Today. It Could Be Bad News for Apple Oct 31, 2019
https://www.barrons.com/articles/chinas-5g-networks-go-live-friday-it-could-be-bad-news-for-apple-51572545922
-China's Mandatory Vaccination Law Went Into Effect on December 1, 2019
https://www.disclose.tv/chinas-mandatory-vaccination-law-went-into-effect-on-december-1-2019-389974
Flu vaccine has been PROVEN BY THE Dept of Defense to INCREASE YOUR RISK of CORONA and PNEUMONIA infections:
-Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017-2018 influenza season
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31607599/?fbclid=IwAR1hYD1mWKQGFm7pdZupbOnesTzslD7CuUv1u5xGa2Be3B8Tbbxk-BhPwMc
And now we even have a First Official Study of C0VID/5G MAPS that prove there is a connection between the two. Translation and original study below:
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=12500&;fbclid=IwAR2ecr5FY9oeiIYu0X0gFPnpuAuiu5uxwrIBwG5miqHk0bvlXf_9HHb9uuo
http://www.tomeulamo.com/fitxers/264_CORONA-5G-d.pdf