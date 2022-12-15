The REPUBLICAN Party continues to fail! TUCKER CARLSON endorses GAY MARRIAGE!

The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
December 14, 2022
Tonight we recap the debate between Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson going gay, and why the Republican Party has failed for decades! All of that and more!
