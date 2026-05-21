CTP (20260523 S3E153) Lax Standards Discussion And Related Music BTS/SP video

CTP (S3E153) Bring Back Standards

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective

We start with a blunt “standards” rant sparked by kids in pajamas at the movie theater and end up in a bigger argument about parenting, boundaries, and what we normalize in public. Then we pivot into a satire song that turns into a serious warning about clickbait, TLDR culture, and why details and context still matter.

• why “let kids be kids” can still require clear public standards

• the difference between helicopter parenting and being hands off

• tough love as teaching right and wrong without excuses

• how entitlement grows when rules never apply

• concerns about adult content pushed on kids and what “age appropriate” should mean

• “Grumpy Old Man’s TV Time” as satire with serious undertones

• media literacy basics: facts, names, dates, context, and reading past headlines

• health realities and the need for rest and self care

SEND US FEEDBACK: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/fan_mail/new

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

https://tinyurl.com/JLenardDetroitGear

AI images/videos/audio CTP uses: https://tinyurl.com/GalaxyMagicaAI

https://tinyurl.com/BookPromotionViaFiverr