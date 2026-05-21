CTP (20260523 S3E153) Lax Standards Discussion And Related Music BTS/SP video

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CTP (S3E153) Bring Back Standards
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective
We start with a blunt “standards” rant sparked by kids in pajamas at the movie theater and end up in a bigger argument about parenting, boundaries, and what we normalize in public. Then we pivot into a satire song that turns into a serious warning about clickbait, TLDR culture, and why details and context still matter.
• why “let kids be kids” can still require clear public standards
• the difference between helicopter parenting and being hands off
• tough love as teaching right and wrong without excuses
• how entitlement grows when rules never apply
• concerns about adult content pushed on kids and what “age appropriate” should mean
• “Grumpy Old Man’s TV Time” as satire with serious undertones
• media literacy basics: facts, names, dates, context, and reading past headlines
• health realities and the need for rest and self care
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