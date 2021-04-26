Countries Like Japan Will Turn Against the CCP One After Another

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In the April 21, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo confirmed the importance of Japan for the Whistleblower Movement and the latter has helped Japan to facilitate its relationship with the US and to obtain necessary intelligence for making informed decisions. He also disclosed that next there will be more important countries like Japan to go against the CCP.