Doctor at Nasser Hospital: ‘The Situation for the Past Five Days has been Extremely Disastrous’ in GAZA

"The situation at Nasser Hospital for the past five days has been extremely disastrous," said Dr Nahid Abu Taiema, Head of the Surgical department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The medical staff and patients at the hospital are enduring catastrophic conditions due to a severe shortage of medical supplies, anaesthetics, and painkillers, a consequence of the siege imposed by Israel on the facility.

video from Feb 1, 2024



