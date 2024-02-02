Doctor at Nasser Hospital: ‘The Situation for the Past Five Days has been Extremely Disastrous’ in GAZA

"The situation at Nasser Hospital for the past five days has been extremely disastrous," said Dr Nahid Abu Taiema, Head of the Surgical department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The medical staff and patients at the hospital are enduring catastrophic conditions due to a severe shortage of medical supplies, anaesthetics, and painkillers, a consequence of the siege imposed by Israel on the facility.
video from Feb 1, 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.