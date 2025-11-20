Collapse of the front at Uspenovka — analysis by Rybar📝

In October, units of the "Vostok" Guard Corps on the central section of the East Zaporizhzhia direction advanced in a wide front to the Yanchur River and pushed the enemy off its right bank.

During the subsequent assault on Uspenovka, the assault troops established control over one of the enemy's key defense nodes. Within less than two weeks after its liberation, the Russian Armed Forces deeply penetrated the positions of Ukrainian formations, liberating five more settlements.

🔻How did the battles develop?

▪️ By October 10, the assault troops of the 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the "Vostok" Guard Corps had secured the eastern outskirts of Poltavka.

Over the next week and a half, they pushed the enemy out of the village territory and raised state flags over it, as well as liberated the neighboring Okhotnichye.

▪️ North of this, units of the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment engaged in battles for Novovasylivske, reaching the Yanchur River.

At the same time, by October 8, the Russian Armed Forces established full control over the nearby Novogrigorivka.

▪️ In the second half of the month, the "Vostok" Guard Corps units gradually pushed the enemy off the right bank of the river, clearing Novovasylivske and Pavlivka.

By October 27, after consolidating the gained positions, the assault troops crossed the Yanchur and created a stable bridgehead in Novonikolaivka.

▪️ After that, the assault on Uspenovka itself followed by fighters of the 218th Tank Regiment, which ended by November 7 with the raising of state flags there.

The loss of one of the key defense nodes disorganized the enemy forces, allowing the "Vostok" Guard Corps to develop a rapid offensive and liberate Nove, Sladke, and Novouspenivske.

▪️ Some time later, the forward units of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division reached the outskirts of Rivnopillya and Yablokove.

By November 17, they had expelled the Ukrainian Armed Forces from both settlements and cleared the surrounding forest belts, then began an advance towards Varvarivka.

▪️ At the same time, to the south, Russian troops expanded their control zone around Malynivka and broke into Vesele and Zelenyi Hai.

Within a few days, they cleared a large "pocket" in this area, enabling them to push attacks towards Zatyshshia and the Huliaipole beyond it.

📌 Currently, the battles are gradually approaching the borders of Huliaipole, a front near which has remained static for more than three years. North of the city, the assault troops are breaking through to Varvarivka, the liberation of which will allow crossing the Haichur and create a threat of encirclement of the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping in this section of the front.