Connecting Bigfoot Encounters with Permaculture and Nature, an interview with Ryan Golembeske

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Ryan believes respect for nature is the foundation of meaningful encounters. By practicing stewardship, gratitude, and deeper awareness, he connects cryptozoology with permaculture and sustainable living. His message is simple: reconnect with the land, and the land may reveal its secrets.
#Permaculture #NatureConnection #Bigfoot #Sustainability #EnvironmentalStewardship #OffGridLiving
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrrepor
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