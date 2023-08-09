Jim Breuer | Marina Abramovic |“Its Dark And Its Real, She Doesn’t Hide It”

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Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend
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Request Tickets to the Las Vegas, NV - Aug. 25th & 26th - ReAwaken Tour
Request Tickets to the Miami, FL - Oct. 13th & 14th - ReAwaken Tour
Request Tickets to the Turale, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour
Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America
Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend
Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AZ Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th Was 100% Sold Out
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th Was 100% Sold Out
*Batavia, NY - August 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out
*Washington / Idaho - September 16th & 17th Was 100% Sold Out
*Manheim, Pennsylvania - October 21st & 22nd Was 100% Sold Out
*Branson, Missouri - November 4th & 5th Was 100% Sold Out
*Nashville, Tennessee - January 20th & 21st Was 100% Sold Out
*Doral, Florida - May 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out
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