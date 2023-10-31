Just The News | Sen. Ron Johnson discusses National Archives’ locating 82,000 pages of Biden pseudonym emails.





Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacts to a federal court filing released Monday that revealed the National Archives and Record Administration located 82,000 pages of emails that then-Vice President Joe Biden sent or received via three private pseudonym accounts.





“We’ll see exactly to what extent the Obama administration will allow these records to be released and whether Congress will ever get these things,” says Sen. Johnson. “Right now it’s been pretty, pretty paltry in terms of what we know.”







