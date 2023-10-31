Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sen. Ron Johnson discusses National Archives’ locating 82,000 pages of Biden pseudonym emails.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2168 Subscribers
Shop now
44 views
Published a day ago

Just The News | Sen. Ron Johnson discusses National Archives’ locating 82,000 pages of Biden pseudonym emails.


Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacts to a federal court filing released Monday that revealed the National Archives and Record Administration located 82,000 pages of emails that then-Vice President Joe Biden sent or received via three private pseudonym accounts.


“We’ll see exactly to what extent the Obama administration will allow these records to be released and whether Congress will ever get these things,” says Sen. Johnson. “Right now it’s been pretty, pretty paltry in terms of what we know.”



Keywords
treasonmoney launderingpay for playbiden crime familybiden regimenation security

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket