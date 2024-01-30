(Subtitled) The Alphabet Adventures with the Alphabet Squad as they explore the letters D, E and F.

Welcome, little explorers, to another episode of Alphabet Adventures! Today, let's dive into the enchanting world of letters with our special friends: D, E, and F. Join us as the Alphabet squad walks us through the next 3 letters. First up is D! D is for Dog, a delightful companion on our alphabet journey. With a wagging tail and a nose for discovery, Dog is here to teach us the ABCs of exploring and finding treasures. Next in line is E! E is for Elephant, the gentle giant of our alphabet adventure. With a trumpet of joy, Elephant encourages us to take deep breaths and discover the magic of eating healthy. And joining the fun is F! F is for Frog, our lively friend who leaps into the scene with a ribbit of excitement. Frog is here to teach us about the ABCs of friendship and the joy of playing together.

