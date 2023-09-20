Sweden, 20.09.23. After a night of spraying, take a quick look at my food crops

Such as my beans. As you can see, not only did they not reach full height (everything I tried to grow was stunted this year for the first time ever) but they clearly look as if they've been sprayed with weedkiller. Drought didn't do that. Even copious "rain" didn't do that.

I believe it's safe to say that as well as heavy metals such as aluminium, barium, cesium, silver and other nasties like graphene oxide, lipid hydrogels (formerly known as Morgellons) and nanodust, you can add weedkiller of some kind to that list.

Anyone doubting that try talking...in most any country in the Western world, to gardeners. I've been gardening since the 70s. I've always grown food. Now I cannot, nor can many others.

Is it just a coincidence they're "predicting" a global famine next year? Well, I don't believe in coincidences. And all the three letter corporations DO tend to tell us what they're doing. Usually some little while AFTER they've begun doing it.

They don't want us growing our own food. Remember that. Those of us under this onslaught, consider growing under cover. My crops were under fleece but the rain still got through, of course. And this is the result.

Next year I will grow indoors, and outdoors, under glass or plastic.

Note re rainwater: yes, it's toxic too (but still healthier than tap water) but I do boil and filter mine naturally and use it to water all my indoor plants. To date, none of *them* have ended up like my beans and other food crops.

Speaks for itself.



https://geoengineering.environment.harvard.edu/geoengineering



https://exitwho.se/

