WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/troubling-study-shows-heart-damage-in-vaccinated/
A new study has detected heart inflammation in all mRNA vaccinated patients who were undergoing routine medical checkups for other reasons. If replicated, the findings could upend the idea of rare myocarditis after COVID vaccination.
