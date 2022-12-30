X22 REPORT Ep. 2960a - Jobless Claims Rising, The [CB]/[WEF] Fell Right Into The Economic Trap

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2960a - Dec. 29, 2022
Jobless Claims Rising, The [CB]/[WEF] Fell Right Into The Economic Trap
When Trump was in the WH we had a V recovery, the jobs that were lost was artificial and the jobs that were gained were the same jobs. Now since Biden is the WH we are seeing jobs lost. The people are rejected the corrupt installed politicians.
