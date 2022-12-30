Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2960a - Jobless Claims Rising, The [CB]/[WEF] Fell Right Into The Economic Trap
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2960a - Dec. 29, 2022

Jobless Claims Rising, The [CB]/[WEF] Fell Right Into The Economic Trap

When Trump was in the WH we had a V recovery, the jobs that were lost was artificial and the jobs that were gained were the same jobs. Now since Biden is the WH we are seeing jobs lost. The people are rejected the corrupt installed politicians.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Keywords
omnibus billdigital currencycentral bankdsgreat resetcbdcx22 financial report

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
