X22 REPORT Ep. 2960a - Jobless Claims Rising, The [CB]/[WEF] Fell Right Into The Economic Trap

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2960a - Dec. 29, 2022

Jobless Claims Rising, The [CB]/[WEF] Fell Right Into The Economic Trap

When Trump was in the WH we had a V recovery, the jobs that were lost was artificial and the jobs that were gained were the same jobs. Now since Biden is the WH we are seeing jobs lost. The people are rejected the corrupt installed politicians.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Hit your weight management

goals faster with the #1 keto supplement:

-> http://ketowithx22.com <--







