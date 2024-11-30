HTS terrorists record a video of themselves destroying an Iranian school in Aleppo.

Cynthia... there was a video that was too short to post, of them burning a Palestine flag. Also another, An NATO-backed HTS terrorist tears down a picture of al-Aqsa mosque adorned with a Palestinian flag in Aleppo and viciously kicks it.

Terrorists attacked the Iranian consulate in Aleppo, Syria; no casualties were reported, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry. The country will respond to the attack.

The Iranian Foreign Minister called the activation of terrorist groups in Syria part of the U.S.-Israeli plan to destabilize Western Asia. Lavrov had a conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister, and both sides emphasized the need to intensify efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. The Turkish Foreign Minister discussed the situation in Syria with Lavrov over the phone on Saturday, a Turkish diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

The Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly carried out a series of airstrikes on the Kweiris airbase recently occupied by terrorist groups.

Rebels are 7 km from Hama. Another city might fall under the control of the terrorist as the defense line might not be consolidated in time.

Reports are coming in that Syria will officially request military assistance from Iran due to terrorist attacks.

Syrian Military Source:

There is no truth to the reports being circulated by armed terrorist organizations on their platforms, websites, and some media outlets about the withdrawal of the Syrian Army from Hama. We confirm that our armed forces' units remain stationed in their positions in the northern and eastern countryside of Hama and are fully prepared to repel any potential terrorist attack. Additionally, Syrian and allied Russian warplanes are targeting terrorist gatherings, movements, and supply lines.