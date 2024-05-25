China Stages Mock Missile Strikes on Taiwan - and Chinese Theatre Command showed an Animated Video of Missiles Being Launched at Taiwan from the Ground, Air and Sea

First before description, I only posted 1 or the 2 videos. Here is a Taiwan response: The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense reported that on May 24, the PLA sent 62 aircraft as part of the Joint Sword 2024A exercise, of which 47 crossed the so-called “median line” in the Taiwan Strait + 27 ships (Navy + Civil War).

The Chinese exercises "Joint Sword-2024A" are also taking place on the propaganda front. The videos above were published on the official social media accounts of the Eastern Theater Command of the PLA.

The second video (this video) features an animation of missile strikes on the most important Taiwanese cities of Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Hualien. These cities either have major ports or contain government and military facilities.

China 🇨🇳 is conducting massive military drills near Taiwan. The drills surround the island from all sides, effectively “pinning” it down should separatist forces declare “independence.”

China stages mock missile strikes on Taiwan

China conducted mock missile strikes and dispatched bombers carrying live missiles on Friday in its two-day Taiwan drills in exercises (https://t.me/asianomics/3222) Beijing has said were launched to punish Taiwan's new president, Lai Ching-te.

The bombers set up several attack formations in waters east of Taiwan, carrying out mock attacks in co-ordination with naval vessels as China tested its ability to "seize power" and control key areas of Taiwan.

A senior Taiwan security official said that several Chinese bombers conducted mock attacks on foreign vessels near the eastern end of the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, practicing how to seize "total control" of areas west of the first island chain.

The Chinese theatre command showed an animated video of missiles being launched at Taiwan from the ground, air and sea, which then slam into the cities of Taipei, Kaohsiung and Hualien in balls of flame.