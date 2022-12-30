Shanghai Funeral Homes and Mortuaries Overwhelmed by Waves of CCP Virus Deaths

https://gnews.org/articles/637240
Summary：Since another wave of the CCP virus outbreak swept across mainland China, funeral homes in northern cities such as Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei, have reportedly run out of coffins. The families of the deceased must wait more than a month before their dead relatives can be cremated.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.