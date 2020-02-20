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CITIZEN-POWERED VERIFICATION IS COMING
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23 views • February 20, 2020
CITIZEN-POWERED VERIFICATION IS COMING
WOULD YOU SUPPORT AND BE PART OF A CITIZEN-POWERED VERIFICATION SYSTEM TO MONITOR GLOBAL WEATHER MODIFICATION ACTIVITY IN REAL TIME?
PLEASE SHARE THIS MESSAGE IF YOU AGREE!
https://ClimateViewer.com/geoengineering/#clarity
"Weather Modification and Weaponizing Nature" by James Lee (44 minutes) Watch the non-Facebook version at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3ksPGfIrqE and the Facebook version at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1869561306704213/
WOULD YOU SUPPORT AND BE PART OF A CITIZEN-POWERED VERIFICATION SYSTEM TO MONITOR GLOBAL WEATHER MODIFICATION ACTIVITY IN REAL TIME?
PLEASE SHARE THIS MESSAGE IF YOU AGREE!
https://ClimateViewer.com/geoengineering/#clarity
"Weather Modification and Weaponizing Nature" by James Lee (44 minutes) Watch the non-Facebook version at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3ksPGfIrqE and the Facebook version at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1869561306704213/
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