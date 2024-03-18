Create New Account
A Recruitment video for Washington County.
A Recruitment video. 2nd Amendment well regulated Militia. for Washington County in the de jure State provisional government on Oregon. the Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly. [email protected] facebook.com/OregonSJA/ orsja.org

amendmentconstitutiongrand jurycourtoregonremedyassemblymartial lawplanarticletrue billassemblerebuttalstatewidejuralacquiescenceoregon statewide jural assemblycivilian court on oregoncivilian courtex parte milliganarticle iii amendment vii courtverdict without appealron vroomanosjaorsja org

