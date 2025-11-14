What If? The Impossible Past Was Created by the Living. 😮

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#martinliedtke #antiquitech #documentary #starforts #hiddinhisory #art #renassance #comedy #tartaria #mudflood #resets
What if? The Sunning Buildings, and seemingly impossible art of a bygone era were created by real living beings? Could it be it's lost to us because we are in Hell realm, and no longer capable of such feats because this is the Afterlife, and we are not living beings Yet? Food for thought 🤔
Watch & Learn & enjoy the fun. 🙄
To Help support this channel 🤗
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mliedtke19
Thanks for watching! & Wiggely Flat Thumb Love!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Martin Liedtke