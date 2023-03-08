Create New Account
How a Tubal Ligation Affects Your Hormones
Hotze Health
Every year, there are over 700,000 tubal ligations performed in the United States! This procedure, often referred to as “having your tubes tied,” ties off the fallopian tubes and cuts off blood supply to the ovaries, which can cause a host of symptoms related to hormone imbalance.

Join Dr. Hotze today as he explains the tubal ligation procedure, how it affects a woman’s body, and natural treatment options with bioidentical hormones.


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.


If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

