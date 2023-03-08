How a Tubal Ligation Affects Your Hormones

Every
year, there are over 700,000 tubal ligations performed in the United States!
This procedure, often referred to as “having your tubes tied,” ties off the
fallopian tubes and cuts off blood supply to the ovaries, which can cause a
host of symptoms related to hormone imbalance.
Join Dr. Hotze today as he explains the tubal ligation procedure, how it affects a woman’s body, and natural treatment options with bioidentical hormones.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.
