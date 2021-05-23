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Audit Starts Back Up Tomorrow and DS Is Freaking Out @OnTheFringe - Dan RadioStyle
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110 views • May 23, 2021
Audit Starts Back Up Tomorrow and DS Is Freaking Out
@OnTheFringe - Dan RadioStyle
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/Audit-Starts-Back-Up-Tomorrow-and-DS-Is-Freaking-Out:e?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Maybe the President of Belarus is just really upset or something pretty crazy just happened. The audit starts back up tomorrow and there is a threat of lawsuit by the County managers. Fear and panic is showing by the deep state. Still a huge amount of work to get from here to there, but bigger actions are in motion it seems. Oh...did I mention Israel and more wars? You miss a day, you miss a bunch.
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@OnTheFringe - Dan RadioStyle
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/Audit-Starts-Back-Up-Tomorrow-and-DS-Is-Freaking-Out:e?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Maybe the President of Belarus is just really upset or something pretty crazy just happened. The audit starts back up tomorrow and there is a threat of lawsuit by the County managers. Fear and panic is showing by the deep state. Still a huge amount of work to get from here to there, but bigger actions are in motion it seems. Oh...did I mention Israel and more wars? You miss a day, you miss a bunch.
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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