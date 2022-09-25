Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Y0u win .. channel will be deleted tomorrow.
316 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published 2 months ago |

thank you everyone who worked hard to learn. i will be deleting it all tomorrow.

may God remain strong in your heart and may you discern whatever it is you need and may you be surrounded by the love you deserve. Amen.

folks please do not email me .. in a few weeks you can try if you like, but modt of my email does not make it. Amen.

https://odysee.com/@P%C2%A7inerG%C2%A5:3?r=BcogicfDxYJ6yyyNVGP75JJuf5Gut4X6

URL
Keywords
sciencegodtruthtelecommunicationsbiofieldieeewireless human anatomy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket