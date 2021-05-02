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Prophecy 132 YAHUSHUA SPEAKS To "Israel I Love You I Rebuke You" Mass Abortions & Gay Parades! Holiness, Repentance Needed! False Messiah is Close! Trump loves Israel (mirrored)
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42 views • May 02, 2021
this a mirrored from Youtube channel Yahsladyinred
Please Visit: https://amightywind.com/home.html
This Word came forth live and in real time during Shabbat morning service July 16, 2016 after reading the Torah parsha/portion (Nm 19:1-22:1) & haftarah (Jgs 11:1-33), along with "O Israel Where is Your Blood Sacrifice?" originally given to Elisheva Eliyahu September 16, 2002.
Excerpt: Again I say unto you O Israel as you approach the Time of Jacob’s Trouble (Jr 30:7), the Sorrow of Sorrows (Mt 24:8-9), know ye not?—when I wept tears of blood (hematidrosis, Lk 22:44), I wept for you!
Jeremiah 30:7 Alas! for that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of Jacob’s trouble, but he shall be saved out of it.
Matthew 24: 7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows. 9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for MY NAME’S Sake.
Luke 22:44 And being in an agony HE prayed more earnestly: and HIS sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.
You do all the traditions. You are faithful to Shabbat. You are faithful to the Jewish feasts. You read the Torah and yet in your own Torah, I AM there! Moshe speaks of ME (Dt 18:15 etc.); I AM there!
Deuteronomy 18: 15-19 15 YAHUVEH thy GOD will raise up unto thee a PROPHET from the midst of thee, of thy brethren, like unto me; unto HIM ye shall hearken. 16 According to all that thou desiredst of YAHUVEH thy GOD in Horeb in the day of the assembly, saying, Let me not hear again the voice of YAHUVEH MY GOD, neither let me see this great fire any more, that I die not. 17 And YAHUVEH said unto me, They have well spoken that which they have spoken. 18 I will raise them up a PROPHET from among their brethren, like unto thee, and will put my words in HIS Mouth; and he shall speak unto them all that I shall command him. 19 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever will not hearken unto my words which he shall speak in MY NAME, I will require it of him.
I wept tears of BLOOD for you O Israel and that wasn’t enough. I proved MY love as I was crucified—not only for the sins of all the world (for those who would receive that BLOOD at Calvary) but O Israel, I chose your soil! MY BLOOD was poured out for you! Because I love you!
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm
Please Visit: https://amightywind.com/home.html
This Word came forth live and in real time during Shabbat morning service July 16, 2016 after reading the Torah parsha/portion (Nm 19:1-22:1) & haftarah (Jgs 11:1-33), along with "O Israel Where is Your Blood Sacrifice?" originally given to Elisheva Eliyahu September 16, 2002.
Excerpt: Again I say unto you O Israel as you approach the Time of Jacob’s Trouble (Jr 30:7), the Sorrow of Sorrows (Mt 24:8-9), know ye not?—when I wept tears of blood (hematidrosis, Lk 22:44), I wept for you!
Jeremiah 30:7 Alas! for that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of Jacob’s trouble, but he shall be saved out of it.
Matthew 24: 7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows. 9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for MY NAME’S Sake.
Luke 22:44 And being in an agony HE prayed more earnestly: and HIS sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.
You do all the traditions. You are faithful to Shabbat. You are faithful to the Jewish feasts. You read the Torah and yet in your own Torah, I AM there! Moshe speaks of ME (Dt 18:15 etc.); I AM there!
Deuteronomy 18: 15-19 15 YAHUVEH thy GOD will raise up unto thee a PROPHET from the midst of thee, of thy brethren, like unto me; unto HIM ye shall hearken. 16 According to all that thou desiredst of YAHUVEH thy GOD in Horeb in the day of the assembly, saying, Let me not hear again the voice of YAHUVEH MY GOD, neither let me see this great fire any more, that I die not. 17 And YAHUVEH said unto me, They have well spoken that which they have spoken. 18 I will raise them up a PROPHET from among their brethren, like unto thee, and will put my words in HIS Mouth; and he shall speak unto them all that I shall command him. 19 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever will not hearken unto my words which he shall speak in MY NAME, I will require it of him.
I wept tears of BLOOD for you O Israel and that wasn’t enough. I proved MY love as I was crucified—not only for the sins of all the world (for those who would receive that BLOOD at Calvary) but O Israel, I chose your soil! MY BLOOD was poured out for you! Because I love you!
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm
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