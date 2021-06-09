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What comming Next? A rare video of the 'Tall Whites' [08.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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759 views • June 09, 2021
Edward Snowden Leak: "Tall Whites" fake Aliens Control the USA (World)
1,507,492 views • Jan 15, 2014
ShantiUniverse - 66.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bq-e2Dx50MY

Reported on Forbes.com that "Tall Whites" aliens control the US and have been since the 1940's. Information surfaces as NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is still on asylum in Russia. Claims are that Snowden leaked this jaw dropping information. If you believe this or not, I think it should raise an eyebrow as Iran is up to "something".

Article Links:
http://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelpeck/2014/01/13/iran-says-tall-white-space-aliens-control-america/
(DEAD link - Error 503 Service Unavailable. Guru Mediation: Details: cache-bma1676-BMA 1623148948 1125480273)
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https://www.reddit.com/r/nottheonion/comments/1vadrb/iran_says_tall_white_space_aliens_control_america/ (Dead link for me)

8 okt 2014 https://twitter.com/joerogan/status/519633296574005250
Fastly error: unknown domain: www.forbes.com. - Details: cache-bma1674-BMA

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/59743132532188182/
https://foreignpolicy.com/2014/01/13/snowden-docs-reveal-nazi-aliens-rule-u-s/

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https://duckduckgo.com/?q=A+RARE+VIDEO+OF+THE+TALL+WHITES%3F&;t=hc&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=A+RARE+VIDEO+OF+THE+TALL+WHITES&t=web

https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=TALL+WHITES&t=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=TALL+WHITES&;t=hc&va=u&ia=web

https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=TALL+WHITES
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Jim_Crenshaw - "I have been told that is what this is showing."
15444 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5simV86YNMV/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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