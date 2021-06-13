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Matt Hancock makes it very clear he wants compulsory vaccination for all children and thinks the public back it.
I don’t think they will, he should ask us.
#EnoughIsEnough Via Huffington Post
Matt Hancock Makes It Absolutely Clear He Wants Compulsory Jabs For All Children