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ANC admits they want TOTAL POWER over Property being expropriated; COURTS WILL GET NO SAY
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39 views • January 27, 2020
ANC admits they want TOTAL POWER over the property being expropriated; COURTS WILL GET NO SAY
This is probably the most important video I ever made!
The ANC admitted that they want total power over Expropriation without compensation and that the courts will get no say in it!
This is essentially a Totalitarian Dictatorship!
Share this as far and wide as possible!
Tonight we will have a detailed discussion on how you can save your property from the government at this link: https://youtu.be/ZM02RYQzMgE
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This is probably the most important video I ever made!
The ANC admitted that they want total power over Expropriation without compensation and that the courts will get no say in it!
This is essentially a Totalitarian Dictatorship!
Share this as far and wide as possible!
Tonight we will have a detailed discussion on how you can save your property from the government at this link: https://youtu.be/ZM02RYQzMgE
🔴HELP keep us alive by donation: https://bit.ly/2Nb19XB
Follow Pofadder Media on Social media:
▶️ 1. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pofaddermedia
▶️ 2. Twitter: https://twitter.com/PofadderMedia
▶️ 3. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pofaddermedia
Follow Willem Petzer on Social media:
▶️ 1. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WPpetzer
▶️ 2. Twitter: https://twitter.com/willempet
▶️ 3. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/willempetz
Your support is essential to Pofadder Media, which is kept alive and funded by its supporters like you. Please support the show by making a one-time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at:
https://bit.ly/2Nb19XB
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