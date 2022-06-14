1 Kings 3 V. 4-15

GRANTED - God Offers Wisdom To Those Who Ask Him.

1 KINGS 3:4-15

Some of our choices are life-altering. Deciding to get a side order of peas instead of carrots, though, is not. Neither is choosing where to park at the store, what socks to wear, or whether to mow the yard today or tomorrow. But choosing whether to stay in school, who to marry, where to live—these are decisions with life-changing ramifications. God gave young King Solomon an opportunity to make a decision that would affect the course of his life. Solomon’s selection may seem surprising, but it has lessons for us today.

If God promised you that He would fulfill one request, what might it be and why?