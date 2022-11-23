Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, Sept 19 2022

Description Box: Winds to 140 km/h
"More than 1,000 residents were rescued across Puerto Rico, while mudslides swept across the Dominican Republic." (- quote from new york times)
This video is Posted with Our September 19, 2022 Blog
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.