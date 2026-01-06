VERA EPPS, Sworn In For The State, 188th To Testify

VERA EPPS, sworn for the State in rebuttal at the Trial of Leo Frank in the Fulton County Superior Court of Atlanta Georgia in August 1913 (Testimony Portion From July 28 - August 21, 1913; Closing Arguments August 21-25, 1913)

My brother George was in the house when Mr. Minar was asking us about the last time we saw Mary Phagan. I don't know if he heard the questions asked. George didn't tell him that he didn't see Mary that Saturday. I told him I had seen Mary Phagan Thursday.