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John 21:15-25 Interactive - Resonating the Resurrection Theme * and SO MUCH MORE!
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2 views • January 26, 2021
What a blessing and timely resource the gospel of John has been to us as the Lord continues to open its secrets to us!
Some links to content that appears in this video:
John 21 - Resurrection Secrets
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John21.htm
Resurrection on the Third Day
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/res3day.htm
John 13
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/john_13.htm
John 17:1-18:9
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Some links to content that appears in this video:
John 21 - Resurrection Secrets
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John21.htm
Resurrection on the Third Day
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/res3day.htm
John 13
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/john_13.htm
John 17:1-18:9
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
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